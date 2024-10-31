CM Siddaramaiah responded 'positively' to plea on withdrawal of illegal allotment of MUDA sites, says BJP MLA Srivatsa

<p>Mysuru: BJP MLA T S Srivatsa on Thursday said Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has responded positively to his request to cancel allotment of all sites that have been illegally given on 50:50 basis by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).</p><p>The issue has embroiled CM Siddaramaiah, his wife and brother-in-law in a controversy and their sites have been returned to MUDA. The Lokayukta Police and Enforcement Directorate are probing the cases, related to the alleged irregularities in allotting MUDA sites. </p><p>The CM has forwarded the MLA’s letter, dated October 16, to the Secretary for Urban Development with a note to take necessary action (Agatya kramakkagi).</p><p>Srivatsa said so far over 1,500 sites have been illegally distributed under the 50:50 scheme from 2020 to 2024. “All such sites should be withdrawn and be re-allotted to eligible applicants. Those who have availed such illegal sites are trying to sell them off to gullible buyers. People should understand that buying such sites is risky as they are illegal. The Sub-Registrars under MUDA limits should be directed not to register such sites,” he said.</p><p>“If those who are in the real estate trade - builders and developers – have got sites under 50:50 basis, it is understood that there is something fishy. Basically, the 50:50 ratio of sharing itself is flawed and meant to benefit vested interests. There is a need to revisit and review the scheme,” Srivatsa added.</p>.MUDA case: ED raids house of CM Siddaramaiah's close aide, takes him into custody.<p>The MLA also stressed that as the CM and his family members are now facing the probe related to the MUDA sites, the other beneficiaries should also face a similar probe. </p><p>“Those who had availed MUDA sites on 50:50 basis were earlier pointing out that the CM’s family itself has been benefited. Now, the CM’s family members have returned the sites and are facing probe by the Lokayukta Police and ED. Is it not fair that even other beneficiaries face similar probe? All irregularities should be exposed,” Srivatsa said.</p><p>“Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, who is in-charge chairman of MUDA following the resignation of K Marigowda, has convened a meeting on November 7 without an agenda. I had made a request to the Chief Secretary in this regard. Now, the DC has communicated that the agenda will be given on Monday,” he said.</p>