Congress is engaged in looting the state, says BJP's Sunil Kumar as K'taka govt hikes fuel tax

Mangaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is engaged in looting the state in the name of 'Guarantee' schemes, alleged BJP state general secretary and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar.

He said "Chief minister Siddaramaiah has started the process of filling the empty exchequer of the state by signing an order to hike the cess on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. “Even after levying additional taxes through all possible revenue sources, the state exchequer is collapsing day by day. There is a huge deficit of Rs 13,000 crore in the revenue collection in the state,” said Kumar.

"In the past, Congress had staged a protest against the centre for hiking the fuel price. Now the government has increased the cess on petrol even before the budget,” Kumar said criticising the state government.