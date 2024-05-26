Congress MLC Puttanna bats for DKS as Karnataka chief minister

Congress MLC Puttanna has said that he desires to see D K Shivakumar as the chief minister immediately.
"Many people who gained entry through backdoor have become chief ministers. Shivakumar has worked hard for the party. It is my personal desire that Shivakumar should be made chief minister tomorrow itself," Puttanna said. He was addressing a press meet in Channapatna.
When questioned whether his statement was directed at Siddaramaiah, the MLC said that Siddaramaiah had become the chief minister through his struggles, while many others have got the post through 'backdoor entry'.
However, Puttanna said that the decision lies with the party high command.
