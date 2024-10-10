Congress top brass asks CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar to silence rumblings in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: With speculation over a change in leadership hurting the party, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command is believed to have intervened on Wednesday by asking Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> to do whatever it takes to end the flutters. </p>.<p>Shivakumar visited Siddaramaiah’s residence where AICC general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> spoke to both of them over the phone. </p>.<p>It is said the high command, through Venugopal, conveyed its dismay over statements being made by a few ministers and some of them holding separate meetings, which are fuelling speculation that Siddaramaiah may go. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been asked to deal with indiscipline sternly, sources said. </p>.<p>The ‘Dalit CM’ speculation, which has come to the fore thanks to a series of meetings being held by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, should also stop, Venugopal is said to have told Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. </p>.<p><strong>‘Haryana a wake-up call’</strong></p>.<p>According to sources, Venugopal is said to have blamed “infighting” in Congress for the party’s defeat in Haryana, citing that as an example to underline the need for unity. </p>.<p>“Such developments will not be tolerated as they will provide an advantage to the BJP and the JD(S),” Venugopal told the CM and his deputy, it is said. </p>.Industry titan who shaped India's corporate landscape: Congress hails Ratan Tata.<p><strong>‘Closed-door’ meetings</strong></p>.<p>Speculation is also rife that the high command’s intervention came after Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, kicked up a storm over the likes of Satish holding ‘closed-door’ meetings. </p>.<p>The ‘Dalit CM’ pitch is widely seen as part of a larger attempt to scuttle the prospects of Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, replacing Siddaramaiah as per a rumoured midterm change in leadership.</p>