Congress top brass asks CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar to silence rumblings in Karnataka

Shivakumar visited Siddaramaiah’s residence where AICC general secretary K C Venugopal spoke to both of them over the phone.
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:07 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 03:07 IST
