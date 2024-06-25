Congress will respond appropriately to ministers pushing for 3 more DCMs in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

"My brother is not interested, as people have decided to give Suresh a rest (through defeat in Lok Sabha polls), but there is a desire to work for the party, as people there (Channapatna) have trusted us and given us (Congress) about 85,000 votes (in Lok Sabha polls. We have to save them," he said. People have given Congress power in the state by giving 136 seats (including independents), he said. "We have to save the people there (in Channapatna). Nothing has happened there, despite big people having enjoyed power from there, people have a feeling that nothing has been done for them. So we want to do something. Earlier too we have done our bit. When I was the minister, a part of Channapatna was under my constituency earlier. It is the right time to serve the people and the poor there." The Channapatna bypoll is being held because the seat fell vacant following the election of its representative, JD(S) leader and now Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, to the Lok Sabha in the recent elections. The byelection schedule for this assembly seat is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.