Homeindiakarnataka

Construction in Bandipur ESZ: Forest dept withdraws nod given to actor Ganesh

Last week, the high court allowed Ganesh to continue with construction activities at his land at Jakkahalli village, Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 16:08 IST

The controversy surrounding actor Ganesh constructing a "permanent structure" in the eco sensitive zone (ESZ) of Bandipur took a new turn on Tuesday with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stating that the department has revoked the permit.

Khandre was replying to a question by mediapersons on new constructions in wildlife corridors leading to conflicts. "The department had given permission for constructing a temporary shed. However, the permission was revoked following a complaint that he was building a permanent structure," he said, adding that the issue was pending before the court.

Last week, the high court allowed Ganesh to continue with construction activities at his land at Jakkahalli village, Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district. The area is part of the Bandipur ESZ. The court has, however, noted that the actor would have to suffer the consequences if the construction proves to be "permanent" structure rather than a temporary shed which was allowed by the department.

(Published 05 September 2023, 16:08 IST)
KarnatakaBandipurChamarajanagarEshwar KhandreEco Sensitive ZoneGanesh

