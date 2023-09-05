Construction in Bandipur ESZ: Forest dept withdraws nod given to actor Ganesh

The controversy surrounding actor Ganesh constructing a "permanent structure" in the eco sensitive zone (ESZ) of Bandipur took a new turn on Tuesday with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stating that the department has revoked the permit.

Khandre was replying to a question by mediapersons on new constructions in wildlife corridors leading to conflicts. "The department had given permission for constructing a temporary shed. However, the permission was revoked following a complaint that he was building a permanent structure," he said, adding that the issue was pending before the court.