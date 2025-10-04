Consulate General of Israel, Karnataka High Court receive hoax bomb threat

<p>Bengaluru: The Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru and the Karnataka High Court recently received bomb threats via email, which were declared a hoax after thorough searches.</p><p>Although the FIRs were registered by the Halasuru and Vidhana Soudha police on September 22 and 19, respectively, the incident came to light on Saturday.</p><p>Both the Consulate General of Israel and the High Court received the email from cho_ramaswamy@hotmail.com on September 19. However, the Consulate General of Israel became aware of the email on September 22, the FIR noted.</p><p>“6 RDX IEDs Planted in Israeli Consulate Bengaluru, Blasts will Occur After Friday Islamic Prayers,” the email sent to the consulate claimed, as per the FIR.</p>.Suspicious death in Karnataka proves to be murder: Mother of victim arrested.<p>The same threat was made in the email sent to the office of the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court.</p><p>As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a thorough search was held on the premises, and the threats were declared a hoax. The separate FIRs are being investigated by the police, senior officers told DH.</p><p>The High Court had received four similar threats previously since June this year, which were all declared hoaxes.</p>