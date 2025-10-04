Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Consulate General of Israel, Karnataka High Court receive hoax bomb threat

Although the FIRs were registered by the Halasuru and Vidhana Soudha police on September 22 and 19, respectively, the incident came to light on Saturday.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 12:28 IST
Karnataka NewsBomb threatKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us