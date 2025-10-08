Contractor kidnapped in Hubballi

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: A contractor was reportedly kidnapped by a group of about 10 members near his office located near Tolanakere Lake in the City on Wednesday.</p><p>According to eyewitnesses, the abductors arrived in two cars and entered contractor Mohan Chavhan’s office, forcibly dragged him out, and pushed him into one of the vehicles. Videos that are being circulated on social media show the kidnappers attacking people who tried to intervene and also dragging a woman during the incident.</p><p>Mohan, a resident of Eshwarnagar, was a contractor who subcontracted his assigned work to others. Police said Mohan had previously been kidnapped by a subcontractor named Basappa over a payment dispute, but no formal complaint was filed then. The current abductors reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore, said police sources. “A vehicle used for kidnapping was found at Garag in Dharwad, but another vehicle remains missing. Some of the accused have been taken into custody,” police officials said.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahaning Nandagavi stated, initial investigations suggest that Mohan was taken away by his acquaintances over a financial dispute. The probe is ongoing.</p>