Court case slows down HSRP rollout in Karnataka

An ongoing court battle has slowed down the process of affixing high-security registration plates (HSRPs) to old vehicles in Karnataka.
Three deadlines have passed but only 20% of the 2 crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, have affixed HSRPs. The latest deadline was May 31, 2024.
Responding to a petition filed by the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India and others, the Transport Department told the High Court of Karnataka recently that it would not take any “precipitative action” until June 12 against violating vehicles.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed to DH that status quo would be maintained until June 12 and hinted that vehicle owners might be given more time afterwards. “We expect the court to pronounce its verdict in the case soon. Until then, we will not take action against vehicles,” he said.
Vehicle owners who do not get the HSRPs may have to pay a fine or face other penal action. Reddy acknowledged that the HSRP affixation process in Karnataka was “slow” in spite of the union government’s directive but blamed it on the court case.
“The HSRP project is being rolled out across India. The Centre wants us to complete it as soon as possible but our hands are tied because of the court case,” he said.
A M Yogeesh, Commissioner for Road Safety and Transport, echoed him and said any further course of action would be taken only after the court adjudicated the matter.
The high court is hearing writ petitions against the department’s August 17, 2023, notification that mandates that vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, affix the HSRPs through OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and their authorised dealers.
The petitioners argue that all licensed number plate manufacturers having Type Approval Certificates (TACs) should also be allowed to affix the registration plates.
Jithendra Narayan, honorary president of the Akhil Karnataka Number Plate Manufacturers’ and Sellers’ Association, said nearly five lakh people associated with the trade in the state could be “out on the streets” if the government didn’t pay heed. “It’s a big scam but nobody is paying attention,” he told DH.
An HSRP is an aluminium plate with a hot-stamped chromium-based hologram containing Ashoka Chakra and a laser-engraved 12-digit alphanumeric permanent identification number linked to vehicle details on the Vahan portal. It is affixed at the front and the back with two snap rivets that cannot be removed or reused.
The HSRP requirement is aimed at identifying all vehicles plying on roads, reducing vehicle-borne crimes and preventing tampering with or counterfeiting of number plates.