Covid irregularities report should be made known to public: B K Hariprasad

Madikeri: MLC B K Hariprasad took a swipe at BJP, accusing them of misusing the Raj Bhavan during their tenure.

Speaking to the press after taking part in 'Kail Pold' programme organised by Codava National Council (CNC) in Madikeri , he said "They (BJP) could not engage in 'operation kamala.'

"Thus owing to their weakness, the BJP misused Raj Bhavan.

We had even staged a protest against it as there were scams after scams during BJP's tenure in the state.

The report by the inquiry commission which was probing irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power has reached the chief minister. The report details should be made known to the public immediately. All those who have committed mistakes must be punished," he demanded.