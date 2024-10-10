Covid procurement scam: Karnataka cabinet to discuss panel report today

<p>Bengaluru: The Justice John Michael Cunha panel that probed alleged misappropriation in the management of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/covid-19">Covid-19</a> when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> was in power has reportedly concluded that irregularities to the tune of Rs 769 crore had occurred in the purchase of items worth Rs 3,741.36 crore in the pandemic period.</p>.<p>The Cabinet is likely to decide on Thursday the modalities of recovering the money from companies as well as initiating punitive measures against those responsible. </p>.<p>Sources told DH that the Cabinet was likely to deliberate on punitive measures to be initiated on officials of the departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Urban Development involved in large-scale irregularities. </p>.<p>“The Cabinet is likely to decide on forming a investigation cell (IC) headed by a senior officer to investigate and frame charges against the erring officials,” the sources said. The sources said the cell would also be responsible for recovery of funds from various companies that supplied drugs and essential items to the government. </p>.Congress top brass asks CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar to silence rumblings in Karnataka.<p>The Cabinet will also decide on forming a high-level committee headed by secretaries of the departments concerned. A Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to look into the findings by the IC. </p>.<p>The commission, headed by Justice Cunha, was formed in August, 2023, to probe the procurement of medicines, equipment and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the said period. </p>.<p>The panel, after going through 55,000 files, submitted a 11-volume interim report to the government on August 30. </p>.<p>On October 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a review meeting of these departments, where it was decided to place the report before the Cabinet at its meeting on Thursday.</p>