Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: CPCB notice to iron & steel plant in Koppal over violation of pollution rules

The iron and steel units are among the 17 categories of industries classified as high-pollution potential units.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 01:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 01:15 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKoppal

Follow us on :

Follow Us