Karnataka: CPCB notice to iron & steel plant in Koppal over violation of pollution rules

<p>Bengaluru: The CPCB has warned of action against ILC Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd, an industry located about 2 km from the Tungabhadra backwaters, for violation of environment rules and <br>guidelines.</p>.<p>The iron and steel units are among the 17 categories of industries classified as high-pollution potential units. As per the rule, pollution control authorities from the state (KSPCB) and Centre have to inspect such units regularly to ensure compliance with the <br>rules.</p>.<p>The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) authorities visited the industry on May 22 and found major lapses in the compliance, particularly high value of particulate matter (PM) in the emissions from the stack of the Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB).</p>.<p>"The reported value of PM from the WHRB stack found to be 102 mg/cubic metre, which was above the standard prescribed by the KSPCB (50 mg/cubic metre) and minimum national standards prescribed under the Environment Protection Rules 1986 (100 mg/cubic metre)," it said, adding that the standards prescribed by the KPSCB were not updated on the online monitoring portal.</p>.<p>The CPCB notice also pointed to lack of access point for manual sampling of emissions in the common stack. It also flagged the open storage of coal and iron ore pellets and the impact of the same on the environment.</p>.<p>The unit was given time till June 27 to rectify the errors, including installation of a proper display board for environmental information. "In case of failure, the Board will be constrained to initiate action as deemed necessary and appropriate in the circumstances under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," the letter said.</p>