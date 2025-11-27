Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Crop loss: 14 lakh farmers in Karnataka get Rs 1,033 crore aid

They have already received Rs 1,218.03 crore as per State Disaster Relief Fund norms
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 10:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacrop losscrop loss compensation

Follow us on :

Follow Us