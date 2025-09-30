Crop loss on 8.60 lakh hectares in Karnataka due to rain, floods

<p>Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said that so far, crops on 8.60 lakh hectares were lost due to heavy rains and floods in some districts, specially in the North Karnataka region.</p>.<p>The minister said a separate survey will be conducted on the Bhima river floods and the damage caused by it. Excess water is flowing into Bhima with the total flow of 2.8 lakh cusecs every day.</p>.<p>At a news conference, the minister said a joint survey has been done.</p>.<p>“No loss of life due to floods has been reported in North Karnataka. Rain is 4% above average in some districts, including Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur, which have been worst hit. At Vijayapura district alone, rainfall is 25% above normal,” he said.</p>.Karnataka relaxes government job age limit by 3 years till 2027.<p>Compared to North Karnataka, the Karavali and Malnad regions witnessed less rainfall this time, he added.</p>.<p>The minister mentioned that 75 help centres have been set up where over 8,919 people have got shelter.</p>.<p>“We have provided food and shelter to those who are in need. A total of Rs 1,385 crore has been released to deputy commissioners,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Confirming that CM Siddaramaiah has approved the compensation, the minister said the amount will be decided after the CM conducts the aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah will also review the relief work taken up during his visit.</p>