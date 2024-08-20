'CSR funds for schools only in rural parts': Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The state government has identified 2,000 government schools across the state to develop under ‘Samathva’, an initiative to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from corporates and industries.
However, the government is very clear about its stand and instructed those willing to partner with the School Education department that the schools for development will be available only in rural parts. Making it clear during the CSr Edu Conclave 2024 organised in Bengaluru on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “You are free to choose the school but not in town or taluk headquarters. Schools are available for development only in rural areas.”
Clarifying the idea behind this restriction, he said it was to avoid people migrating from villages to cities, like Bengaluru, only for educating their children. “This is the only way to ensure urban rural divide. We should provide quality education to rural children in line with private ones. We should transform Karnataka through this initiative and create a role model to the country.”
Meanwhile, this time going little flexible, the government has given the corporates the opportunity to put their names on the school building they constructed. “We are not insisting you anything. Wherever you are capable of taking up that work, it may be school building, toilet construction, providing software-hardware etc., you are free to put your brand name on the buildings.”
As explained by Shivakumar, the department is expecting Rs, 2,000 crore from corporates to develop 500 schools in the first phase. Currently, the department has been receiving around Rs 100 crore under the CSR funds annually.
Around 100 corporates were present in the conclave, and five MOUs were signed. Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister assigned the responsibility to co-ordinate with corporates to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts. Shivakumar even insisted companies should contribute to the state.
