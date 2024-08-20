'CSR funds for schools only in rural parts': Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

However, the government is very clear about its stand and instructed those willing to partner with the School Education department that the schools for development will be available only in rural parts. Making it clear during the CSr Edu Conclave 2024 organised in Bengaluru on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “You are free to choose the school but not in town or taluk headquarters. Schools are available for development only in rural areas.”