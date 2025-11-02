Cultural fest ‘Confluences of Karnataka’ enthralls audiences

<p>Bengaluru: A two-day cultural fest celebrating the ‘Confluences of Karnataka’ kicked off on Saturday at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Domlur. </p>.<p>Titled ‘Krishna to Kaveri’, the event is organised by the Azim Premji University, in collaboration with BIC. Popular filmmaker and writer Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar inaugurated the festival.</p>.<p>There were several cultural performances and workshops through the day.</p>.Five stabbed during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations procession.<p>A Hindustani vocal recital by Pt Vinayak Torvi and team enthralled the audience in the opening concert.</p>.<p>The ‘Kannada Gottilla’ workshop was particularly impressive. It provided a crash course in spoken Kannada. A quiz program titled ‘Sutta Mutta Gottaa?’ was conducted by Tejasvi Udupa. Various workshops were also organised for children.</p>.<p>For the schedule of the festival’s second day, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</p>