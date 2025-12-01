Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta demands ban on duty-free import of arecanut from neighbouring countries

Between September 2023 and August 2024, Bhutan accounted for 57 per cent of all arecanut import shipments, followed by Myanmar at 39 per cent and Sri Lanka at around 2 per cent, he said.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 15:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 15:12 IST
KarnatakaImportsarecanut

Follow us on :

Follow Us