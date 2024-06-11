Kannada actors who spent time in jail

'Challenging Star' Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody on June 11 in connection with a murder case. According to reports, Darshan was arrested in Mysuru over the murder of one Renuka Swamy, who allegedly sent obscene messages to actress Pavithra Gowda. In September 2011, Darshan had a brush with the law and was arrested following a complaint by his wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, accusing him of domestic violence.
Bengaluru police arrested actor N S Nagabhushana after his car ran over an elderly couple in October 2023. The star reportedly lost control of his car on Vasanthapura Main Road while driving towards Konanakunte.
Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya was arrested in connection with a dowry harassment case in 2022. The Karnataka High Court announced a two-year jail sentence to Abhinaya, her mother, and her brother.
In September 2020, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi over allegations of links with an international drug cartel involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events.
The crime branch police arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in Bengaluru in September 2020.
In 2018, 'Duniya' Vijay was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a gym trainer.
Kannada actor and socio-political activist Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa was arrested by the Bengaluru City Police over his X post that said Hindutva was “built on Lies”.
Published 11 June 2024, 07:54 IST