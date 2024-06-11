Home
Kannada actors who spent time in jail

Here is a look at famous Sandalwood celebrities who were arrested and sent behind bars.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 07:54 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 07:54 IST

'Challenging Star' Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody on June 11 in connection with a murder case. According to reports, Darshan was arrested in Mysuru over the murder of one Renuka Swamy, who allegedly sent obscene messages to actress Pavithra Gowda. In September 2011, Darshan had a brush with the law and was arrested following a complaint by his wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, accusing him of domestic violence.

Credit: Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas

Bengaluru police arrested actor N S Nagabhushana after his car ran over an elderly couple in October 2023. The star reportedly lost control of his car on Vasanthapura Main Road while driving towards Konanakunte.

Credit: Instagram/@dr.bhushana

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya was arrested in connection with a dowry harassment case in 2022. The Karnataka High Court announced a two-year jail sentence to Abhinaya, her mother, and her brother.

Credit: DH Photo

In September 2020, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi over allegations of links with an international drug cartel involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events.

Credit: Instagram/@rraginidwivedi

The crime branch police arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in Bengaluru in September 2020.

Credit: Instagram/@sanjjanaagalrani

In 2018, 'Duniya' Vijay was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a gym trainer.

Credit: Instagram/@duniyavijayofficial

Kannada actor and socio-political activist Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa was arrested by the Bengaluru City Police over his X post that said Hindutva was “built on Lies”.

Credit: Instagram/@chetanahimsa

Published 11 June 2024, 07:54 IST
Entertainment NewsKarnatakaKannada Film IndustryDarshan ThoogudeepaDuniya VijaySanjjanaa GalraniRagini Dwivedi

