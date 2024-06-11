Kannada actors who spent time in jail

'Challenging Star' Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody on June 11 in connection with a murder case. According to reports, Darshan was arrested in Mysuru over the murder of one Renuka Swamy, who allegedly sent obscene messages to actress Pavithra Gowda. In September 2011, Darshan had a brush with the law and was arrested following a complaint by his wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, accusing him of domestic violence.