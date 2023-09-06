Dasara jumbos undergo weight check; Abhimanyu is the heaviest

The Dasara elephants which are preparing for the 'Jamboo Savari' underwent weight checking on Wednesday. A 58-year-old lorry weigh bridge on Dhanvanthri Road in Mysuru was used for the purpose.
Abhimanyu, who will carry the golden 'howdah' at the Vijayadashami procession weighed the heaviest -- 5160 kg. Gopi weighed 5080 kg, Dhananjaya 4940 kg, Mahendra 4530 kg, Bhima 4370 kg, Kanjan (new elephant) weighed 4240 kg, Varalakshmi 3020 kg and Vijaya 2830 kg.
Last year after Dasara, when the elephants left Mysuru for their respective forest camps, Abhimanyu had weighed 5000 kg, Dhananjaya 4890 kg, Bheema 4345 kg, Mahendra 4450 kg, Gopi 4670 kg and Vijaya 2760 kg.
On Wednesday morning, the elephants began their journey from Mysuru Palace premises where they are residing now via the North Gate of Mysuru Palace at 8.22 am and reached the weigh bridge by 8.52 am covering a distance of over three km.
Vehicles of the police department and forest department escorted the Dasara jumbos.
DCF Saurab Kumar, Chief Veterinary Officer Mujeeb Ur Rehman and other forest department personnel accompanied the jumbos.
Also, a magnetic metal scanner attached to escort vehicles screened for nails and metals in the path of the Dasara jumbos.
As the jumbos marched majestically, morning walkers, joggers and those who came to feed the pigeons near Chamaraja Circle at the North Gate of the Palace, students, office-goers at the city bus stand and K R Circle lined up on both the sides of the road and shot videos, clicked photos and took selfies with the elephants.
Flower vendors at KR Market, Shivu and Krishna, gave garlands with Chrysanthemum flowers to the jumbos while Manjunath handed over garlands of Tulasi on Sayyaji Rao Road. A mother was seen consoling her three-year-old sick baby by pointing out to the elephants when they approached KR Hospital on Dhanvanthri Road.
From 45-year-old Jnaneshwari of a fast food joint and four-year-old Parinithi Chandra to Alini, a foreign tourist from France, all were fascinated by the sight of the Dasara elephants.
Meanwhile, the jumbo kitchen is all set at Mysuru Palace premises. The jumbos will be fed with special nutritious food to prepare them for the Dasara 'Jumbo Savari' procession on Vijayadashami.
Cooks led by veterinary assistant Rangaraju are preparing boiled rice cooked with jowar, green gram, black gram, wheat, vegetables, onion and salt. It will be topped with half kg of butter and served to each elephant before their stroll in the morning and after their stroll in the evening.
After their stroll in the morning and before their stroll in the evening, they will be fed with Kusre-paddy, coconut, jaggery, groundnut cake and sugarcane packed with hay straw. During the day, the elephants are consuming green grass and branch fodder (leaves of Banyan tree).