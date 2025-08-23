Menu
Day after bike taxis return on roads, Karnataka High Court clarifies it didn't permit ride aggregators to resume ops

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru noted that the state government is free to take action against aggregators as per law but asked authorities not to 'harass' individual owners.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 21:11 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 21:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtbike taxis

