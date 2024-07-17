Dengue cases cross 10,000-mark in Karnataka

The total number of positive dengue cases in Karnataka breached the 10,000-mark on Tuesday, with the state recording 10,449 cases, with 358 active hospitalisations.

The number of dengue deaths remains at eight. At least 4,572 blood samples were tested for dengue across the state on Tuesday, with 487 new positive results, bringing the total testing figures to 78,489 samples.

In seven months, the highest number of cases have been recorded within BBMP limits in Bengaluru (3,770), followed by Chikkamagaluru (621), Mysuru (562), Haveri (508), Dharwad (397) and Chitradurga (350).