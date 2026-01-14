Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala burials: High Court seeks response from state in fresh PIL

The petitioner stated that the SIT is not limited to any single case but extends to the related criminal cases.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 22:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 22:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us