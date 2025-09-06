Dharmasthala case: Complaint against activist Vasanth Giliyar

<p>Mysuru: An activist from Mysuru has filed complaint against Udupi-based journalist and activist Vasanth Giliyar for stoking communal tension, while also resorting to character assassination with regard to Dharmasthala case.</p>.<p>Director of Odanadi organisation Stanley has filed a complaint against Giliyar at Vijayanagar police station. Stanley alleged that Giliyar was not only creating unrest between faiths but had also targeted him personally. The Police have filed an FIR.</p>.<p>In the complaint, Stanley states, “A social movement is underway across Karnataka, demanding justice for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Soujanya in Dharmasthala village. Odanadi organisation, which works for women’s rights, is holding a protest within the law. However, Giliyar has identified me as a Christian and is alleging that I have come to destroy the Hindu religion and its temples, on social media”.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Religious heads meet Amit Shah in Delhi, demand NIA probe.<p>“He is spreading a rumor in the society that Stanley said: ‘Dharmasthala should be attacked like a pig’. By doing so, he is provoking religious sentiments within different faiths and is inciting one section of the society against me. Giliyar has also committed personal defamation. He is creating caste and religion-based strife and riots that could endanger the lives of those sheltered by the Odanadi organisation. Legal action should be taken against Giliyar for jeopardising peaceful life and life security (sic),” the complaint states.</p>