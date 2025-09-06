Menu
Dharmasthala case: Complaint against activist Vasanth Giliyar

Director of Odanadi organisation Stanley has filed a complaint against Giliyar at Vijayanagar police station.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 01:41 IST
Published 06 September 2025
