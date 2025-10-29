<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case has reportedly received three Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports related to the skeletal remains recovered from sites 6, 13A, and Banglegudde near the Snanaghatta area of Dharmasthala village.</p><p>According to SIT sources, all three sets of skeletal remains have been confirmed to be of male individuals.</p><p>Sources informed DH that the FSL reports primarily describe the physical characteristics and condition of the remains but do not include DNA analysis results. Since control DNA samples from possible family members are unavailable, DNA profiling to establish the identities of the deceased could not be carried out. “The report outlines the nature of the skeletal remains, but without reference DNA samples, further analysis is not possible,” a source said.</p><p>Officials also clarified that the SIT has not yet received formal instructions to submit its final investigation report. “If required, we are ready to submit a status report that has been regularly updated with the latest findings,” a source added.</p><p>Meanwhile, the SIT is awaiting the appearance of Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Jayant T., Girish Mattannavar, and Vittal for questioning. “We expect them to appear before the team soon. If they fail to do so, another round of notices will be issued to all four,” the source said.</p>