india karnataka

Dharmasthala case: Skeletal remains that of male individuals, confirms forensic reports

Sources informed DH that the FSL reports primarily describe the physical characteristics and condition of the remains but do not include DNA analysis results.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 15:40 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 15:40 IST
Karnataka NewsDharmasthala

