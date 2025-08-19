Dharmasthala probe will start after sample analysis: Govt

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday the investigation into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala "hasn’t even started" and that only the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter, not the government, would decide on the need for further diggings.</p>.<p>During a discussion on the Dharmasthala issue in the Assembly, the home minister said: "Till now, only the exhumation has happened. They have collected samples and sent them to the laboratory. There has to be an analysis of the skeletal remains obtained at the first spot and an analysis of samples of all spots. The investigation begins when sample, DNA and soil analyses are done."</p>.<p>He further said the laterite soil in Dharmasthala is acidic, because of which bones may also disintegrate. </p>.<p>Reiterating that the case was very sensitive, the home minister urged the Opposition party to not politicise the issue. "They welcomed the SIT but later they suddenly took up the issue. If the investigation proves that nothing has happened, won't it increase the prestige of Dharmasthala? On the other hand, if the allegations are proven true, the suffering families will get justice. Politicising and giving different theories isn’t correct."</p>.Govt failed to check smear campaign against Dharmasthala temple: B Y Vijayendra.<p>When the BJP repeated its argument that there had been a "smear campaign" to malign Dharmasthala, Parameshwara said: "As long as I am the home minister, there won’t be any extra-constitutional activity in this case. If there's a conspiracy, it will come out. If there's some truth in what the media is saying, let that also come out."</p>.<p>Stating that the SIT had been asked to give its report at the earliest, the home minister said: "They will give it within three months. It may happen earlier, may get over in 15 days, 20 days or a month also."</p>.<p>Responding to arguments by the BJP as to why the SIT had not taken the complainant/ masked man to custody, the minister explained that the authorities had been acting as per the Witness Protection Act.</p>