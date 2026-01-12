<p>Davangere: "Did it take 11 years for the NDA-led government at the Centre to realise that corruption was taking place in the MGNREGA project," MP Prabha Mallikarjun questioned.</p><p>"If there was any mismanagement in the project, the Centre had the opportunity to investigate. Instead, it changed the original nature of the project," she said at a press conference on Monday.</p><p>The Congress has taken up agitation in Karnataka against the central government’s move to change the nature of the MGNREGA project. She appealed that all party workers and MGNREGA workers should participate in the demonstrations.</p><p>"Efforts have been made to develop villages under the MGNREGA project. Many works including lakes, roads, schools, canals, and drains have been made. The government had given crores of rupees in grants to each gram panchayat. The Centre has given an axe to rural development," alleged District In-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun.</p><p>"The scheme had laid emphasis on economic empowerment by providing wages to the poor in rural areas. The fact that the share of central and state grants have been changed to 60:40 is also objectionable. The name of Mahatma Gandhi has been deliberately omitted from the scheme. A fight is being waged across the state against this central government’s blunder," he said.</p>