Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Did it take 11 years for Centre to realise corruption in MGNREGA scheme: Karnataka MP

The Congress has taken up agitation in Karnataka against the central government’s move.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us