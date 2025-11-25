<p>Lokayukta sleuths are carrying out simultaneous raids against 10 government officials across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>in connection with disproportionate assets cases, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>The coordinated raids started early in the morning at various locations linked to the accused officials, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.</p><p>Lokayukta authorities said the raids were being conducted against Puttaswamy C, chief accounts officer, Mandya Town Muncipality; Prem Singh, chief engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar; Ramaswamy C, revenue inspector, Hootgalli muncipality, Mysuru; Subash Chandra, assistant professor, Sociology, Karnatak University, Dharwad; Sathish, senior veterinary examiner, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Huilgol, Dharwad; Shekhappa, executive engineer, Office of the Project Director, Haveri; Kumarswamy P, office superintendent, Regional Transport Office, Electronics City, Bengaluru; Lakshmipathi C N, first division assistant, SIMS Medical College, Shivamogga; Prabhu J, assistant director, Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Davangere; and Girish D M, assistant executive engineer, PWD, Mysuru-Madikeri.</p><p>Details of the outcome of the raids are expected to be shared later by the Lokayukta.</p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>