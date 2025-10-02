Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DK Shivakumar has a message for Congress MLAs amid buzz on power-sharing with Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Deputy CM said that there is no need to talk about this issue again since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has informed that he will lead the state cabinet for the entire term of five years.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 09:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us