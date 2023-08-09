DKS seeks booth-wise polling data

Nine months ahead of the big Lok Sabha election, the Congress has embarked on a massive data gathering exercise to map votes in every booth in Karnataka during the May 10 Assembly polls.
In a letter to all elected representatives and office-bearers, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, has asked them to submit data on which party polled how many votes in the booth where they are enrolled as voters.
This data is to be submitted to the KPCC before August 10, according to Shivakumar’s letter. The Congress won the 2023 Assembly poll by winning a massive 135 seats. Apparently, this exercise is being done at the behest of the AICC. The Congress plans to use this data to make course corrections en route the Lok Sabha polls.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka, gaining leads in more than 177 Assembly segments.