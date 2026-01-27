<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders on Monday called on Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot appealing him to withhold assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025.</p>.<p>In the letter submitted to the Governor, VHP Karnataka Dakshin dubbed the legislation ‘unconstitutional’, besides pointing to legal inconsistencies in the same. The legislation violates various articles of the Constitution, the letter contended.</p>.Illegal slaughter of cattle in Bajpe limits of Mangaluru: VHP demands action.<p>In the letter, the VHP said that the bill did not clearly delineate what constituted ‘hate speech’. The ambiguity surrounding the definition of the term in the bill could lead to its probable misuse by various agencies, said the letter. </p><p>“It violates the very principles of Freedom of Speech and Expression,” stated the letter, adding that the enactment of the bill could potentially criminalise ‘legitimate dissent, criticism and political speech’.</p>