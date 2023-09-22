Drought in Karnataka: Govt seeks hike in MGNREGA persondays

Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has asked the Union government to increase the total persondays (PD) under the rural employment guarantee scheme from 100 to 150 due to the drought situation in the state.

In a letter to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, Priyank also sought a hike in the labour budget allocation from 13 crore PDs to 18 crore for the current fiscal.

Priyank explained that the drought situation in Karnataka would lead to increased demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He stated that Karnataka “consistently” leads in generating employment under MGNREGA.