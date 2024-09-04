Dum biryani hotel on KHB land: Congress seeks LoP's ouster over 'scam'

Babu said that the KHB had imposed 15 conditions, which included that the land should be used only to build a school. “In 2006, Narayanaswamy misused his power to use the same site for another purpose - telecommunication and public service. When did Narayanaswamy become a telecom expert?” the Congress leader said, adding that no resolution was passed by the KHB allowing the land to be used for a different purpose.