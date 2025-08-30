Menu
Maratha quota agitation: Government sends delegation to meet Jarange amid hunger strike

The talks will be led by a high-level committee already scrutinising Kunbi records, while authorities work to resolve protesters’ complaints about water and sanitation at Azad Maidan.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 10:00 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 10:00 IST
