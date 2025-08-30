<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Saturday said that a government delegation has been deputed to hold talks with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.</p><p>Talking to reporters after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, the state water resources minister said issues raised by Jarange were discussed in detail and the government is committed to resolving them positively.</p><p>Jarange has been seeking a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He has demanded that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.</p>.Maratha quota: Maharashtra govt extends tenure of genealogy committees till June 2026.<p>Vikhe Patil said that the delegation headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) will hold talks with Jarange.</p><p>Justice Shinde heads the high-level committee constituted to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community.</p><p>The minister further said, "We have discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding complaints of lack of water and sanitation for protesters, and the issue is being resolved."</p><p>Protesters gathered for the agitation at Azad Maidan have complained about the lack of basic amenities at the venue.</p>