DYFI refuses to comply with police notice to remove Tipu Sultan cut-out in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Konaje police station inspector has served a notice to the president of the Harekala Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) unit, instructing them to remove a cut-out of Tipu Sultan placed near their office as part of the DYFI convention scheduled to be held at Thokkottu from February 25.

DYFI objected to the notice, stating that it will not remove the cut-out of Tipu Sultan.

In a notice, the police stated that the Tipu cut-out had been placed near the DYFI office in Harekala without permission. To maintain "law and order," they requested the removal of the cut-out.

DYFI district president B K Imthiyaz responded, stating, "As part of the DYFI convention, we used cut-outs and flex banners of social reformers, freedom fighters, and others. Which government has banned such cut-outs and banners? Although the state government has changed, is there still a BJP-led government in Dakshina Kannada district?" He questioned whether the police are still operating with a 'sanghi' mindset.

"There is no question of removing the cut-out. DYFI activists will guard the cut-outs of Tipu, Rani Abbakka, Koti-Chenaiah, and others," he added.