Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

ED tried to destabilise Congress government in Karnataka through me: B Nagendra after release on bail

He also charged the ED (Directorate of Enforcement) with arresting him under pressure from the BJP as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 08:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEnforcement DirectorateD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us