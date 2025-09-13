<p>Mangaluru: The co-founder and editor of online portal '<em>Postcard</em>' has been arrested for allegedly posting a communally provocative message on social media, the police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Mahesh Vikram Hegde had put up a post on Facebook under the name <em>Postcard</em> on September 9.</p>.Mangaluru: Case registered against Facebook user over alleged communally provocative post.<p>According to police, the post read, “Honourable Chief Minister, try sending a bulldozer once into the mosque of those who pelted stones at the Ganesh procession, and you will see that such incidents will not recur anywhere in the state next year.” </p><p>Following the post, the police registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators traced Hegde to Bengaluru, where he was detained.</p>.<p>He was produced before the jurisdictional CJ and JMFC court in Moodbidri on September 12, which remanded him to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Police said further investigation is underway. </p>