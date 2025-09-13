Fair memories of Mumbai

<p>Come September, my siblings and I would eagerly anticipate our annual outing to Mount Mary’s Basilica in Bandra, Mumbai, followed by the Bandra Fair – the highlight of our trip. The feast of Our Lady of the Mount is celebrated on September 8, preceded by nine days of novena prayers. The fair would commence on the Sunday following September 8. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Our day would begin at the beautiful Basilica, where we would light candles, kneel in prayer, and -- prompted by our mother -- express gratitude to Mother Mary for watching over our large family of seven children and our parents. As children, we would naturally wish for the prayer session to conclude quickly, as we were eager to experience the excitement of the fair outside.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we got out of the church, it was exciting to witness the sights and sounds of the Bandra Fair as we walked down the steps of the Basilica with stalls lining both sides of the steps. A variety of items were on offer, including religious artefacts, candles shaped like hands and feet, and body parts, which were offered to facilitate healing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For us, the best stalls were further ahead, towards the middle of the steps -- sweets like guava cheese, the <span class="italic"><em>halwas</em></span>, the <span class="italic"><em>chikki</em></span>, the <span class="italic"><em>pedas</em></span>, black <span class="italic"><em>channa</em></span> and the candy floss (the last two were our favourites). <br />The fair also featured an array of delicious dishes prepared by Mangalorean, Goan, and East Indian vendors -- <span class="italic"><em>bafat, vindaloo,</em> </span>and <span class="italic"><em>sorpotel</em></span>, accompanied by <span class="italic"><em>sannas, fugias</em></span>, and <span class="italic"><em>pav</em></span>. They were surely mouthwatering, but beyond our budget for the fair.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There were the photo booths, the sugarcane stall, the different joyrides on the giant wheels and merry-go-rounds, the souvenir shops, and the jam sessions of music and dance at the September Garden. One stall, which was dreaded by us but patronised by our parents, was the cane stall – the firm, three-feet-thin sticks were used in most schools and homes to discipline children. We did carry home at least three canes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The crowds at the fair were immense, and we would hold hands lest we get separated. Yet one of us would inevitably get lost -- notwithstanding the clear instructions. I recall my younger sister, who was then five years old, happily wandering off while blowing a horn, oblivious to the fact that she was lost. I can still picture my parents’ horror as they and my brothers dashed down the steps and found her.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Once the fair time was over, we would visit relatives who lived near the Basilica. They were hospitable and loving. By the time we finished the day’s outing, it was nine pairs of tired feet that walked to the Bandra railway station and boarded the trains (Western and Central railways) to reach our home in Ghatkopar, a suburb of Mumbai. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Those were indeed enjoyable family outings, filled with simple pleasures and joyful moments. Despite the limited means and tight budgets, we experienced immense happiness and created lasting memories.</p>