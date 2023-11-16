Elephant calf reunited with its mother in Virajpet in Karnataka

The new-borne elephant calf which was separated from its mother, was reunited by the forest department personnel on Tuesday.

An elephant had given birth to the calf late Monday night, in the front yard of a house in Keemale Kaadu of Karada village in Virajpet.

As the news spread, people started coming to the venue in groups and the chaos irritated the mother elephant, compelling it to leave its calf behind and make way to the woods.

The forest department personnel carried the calf through the forest, in a jeep to go in search of its mother.