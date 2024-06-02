Valmiki corporation embezzlement: BJP mounts pressure on Karnataka govt for CBI probe

The BJP has upped the ante for a CBI probe into the embezzlement of taxpayers’ money at the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation by rejecting the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Congress government.
“I strongly demand for a CBI enquiry and reject SIT probe in the interest of transparency and to ensure the real culprits are punished under the law,” BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said and demanded the sacking of ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra.
Describing the scam as “just the tip of an iceberg”, he said the embezzlement pointed to a “biggest conspiracy” involving Congress ministers...”gives credence to our claim that Congress is treating Karnataka as ATM to fund its Delhi Bosses!”
He asked CM Siddaramaiah to "calculate and explain" the percentage of corruption in this government. “Rs 87 crore of the sanctioned Rs 187 crore - perfect 50%?” he said.
Senior BJP lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a CBI probe. Yatnal said that the financial irregularities at the Corporation were "masterminded by a sitting minister". He argued that the CBI has the wherewithal to probe the case.
“The CBI possesses the requisite technical expertise, jurisdiction and impartiality crucial for unraveling this case in contrast to the state government-controlled Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which lacks autonomy and may be subject to political interference,” Yatnal said.
He demanded that an FIR be filed against Siddaramaiah and Nagendra by the Lokayukta police. “The Lokayukta police must act independently and not as agents of the Congress government,” he said.
Published 01 June 2024, 21:57 IST