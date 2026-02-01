<p>Bengaluru: Students of some engineering colleges in the state, if data on the app rolled out by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is to be believed, would appear to be interning at bars, restaurants, vacant sites, and even gymnasiums.</p>.<p>The app was launched by the VTU to ensure students did not submit fake internship certificates. It is compulsory for students to share the location of companies where they are interning on the app, the credentials of which VTU can subsequently verify. However, these strictures appear not to have deterred some students from defrauding colleges.</p>.FM Nirmala Sitharaman to interact with 30 college students after presentation of Union Budget on February 1.<p>VTU cited instances of students claiming to be interning at companies that have either shut down or don’t exist. Warning students not to deceive the university, a senior official said, “We rolled out a comprehensive internship portal this year specifically to catch such students. If they think they can misuse technology to deceive the university, they are deluding themselves.”</p>.<p>Expressing incredulity over students doing internship at bars and restaurants, the official said, “It makes sense for students of hotel management to intern at such places, not engineering students.”</p>