Ensure availability of helmets, safety harness to children riding two wheelers: Karnataka High Court

This requirement is for the children in the age group between 9 months and four years, who ride pillion.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 15:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

