<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Wednesday disposed of a PIL with directions to the authorities to take suitable steps in six months' time ensuring the availability of helmets and safety harness to children riding two wheelers. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha also directed the authorities to continue awareness programmes about wearing helmets/safety harness to children.</p><p>The PIL was filed by Dr Archana Bhat, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology, Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial College, Shivamogga in 2023. The petitioner had contended that though Rule 138(7) of Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022 required usage of crash helmets and safety harness for children, the same has not been implemented. </p><p>This requirement is for the children in the age group between 9 months and four years, who ride pillion. The petition cited a report about road accidents published in 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stating that a total 7,744 persons below the age of 18 years succumbed to road accidents.</p><p>Filing its response to the petition, the state government had stated that extensive awareness campaigns have been undertaken regarding the wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders. It further said that discussions have been held with the manufacturers to address the lack of availability of crash helmets/safety harness for children in the market.</p>