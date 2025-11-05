Menu
Ensure proper implementation of E-Swathu, Priyank Kharge tells ZP CEOs

The minister, meanwhile, expressed concern over the pace at which property tax was being collected in some districts.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 22:55 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 22:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

