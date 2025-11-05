<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge on Tuesday instructed Chief Executive Officers of all Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) to ensure systematic implementation of the ‘E-Swathu’ initiative that is aimed at regularising houses and plots in the rural areas of the state.</p>.<p>Priyank, who reviewed the implementation of departmental programmes, said that the government hoped to bring one crore properties into the legal fold through the E-Swathu initiative. The RDPR Minister asked the ZP CEOs to ensure all Panchayat Development Officers were acquainted with the recently published regulations for the E-Swathu programme. “Arrangements must be made to train the officials in all districts,” he said. </p>.The political Pied Piper: Modi’s hypnotic slogans and the reality they conceal.<p>Taking stock of the Local Economic Acceleration Programme, the minister instructed the officials to identify properties in Gram Panchayats where structures that could generate a steady stream of revenue for the local governing bodies could be constructed. Priyank assured the GPs of the government disbursing funds for revamping <br />and refurbishing GP properties near tourist and pilgrimage sites. </p>.<p>The minister, meanwhile, expressed concern over the pace at which property tax was being collected in some districts.</p>