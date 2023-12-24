Escoms in Karnataka may absorb outsourced staff working for 10 yrs or more

Bengaluru: The government is considering absorbing outsourced employees working with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and electricity supply companies (Escoms) for over 10 years, Energy Minister K J George said on Saturday. This will ensure job security for these workers.
"We are exploring the legal options to regularise their services and provide them job security. Many outsourced employees have served as station operators, gangmen, meter readers and assistant station operators for over a decade now,” he said.
The Energy department has also constituted a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to look into the pros and cons of the decision. The committee is likely to submit the report within December 29.