india
karnataka

Escoms online services unavailable from Nov 24-26

This will affect consumers across 98 cities and towns, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, as they will not be able to complete online payments of electricity bills, modifications, new connections, and tariff changes until November 26.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 22:28 IST

BENGALURU, DHNS: Online services across all five electricity supply companies (Escoms) will be hit for three days starting November 24 due to the migration of software and upgrade of hardware and software services. 

This will affect consumers across 98 cities and towns, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, as they will not be able to complete online payments of electricity bills, modifications, new connections, and tariff changes until November 26. 

A Bescom press release directed consumers and contractors to plan their electricity-related works accordingly. It clarified that the software migration would not interrupt the power supply to consumers. 

(Published 22 November 2023, 22:28 IST)
