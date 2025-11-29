<p>New Delhi: Former MP D K Suresh on Saturday said that he came to Delhi on "personal work" and would meet the party top leaders and discuss with them the current political developments in Karnataka. </p><p>Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has been in Delhi since Friday night. </p><p>"Both CM and DyCM made a promise to people of the state and they are fulfilling it. Since both the leaders spoke to the media after the breakfast meeting at Bengaluru, I don't want to make any comments on it, " Suresh said. </p>.‘No Differences’: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar close ranks after crucial breakfast meet.<p>"I never said Siddaramaiah must honour his promise. Some of the statements have been twisted," he said when asked about power-sharing "understanding" between the CM and DyCM. </p><p>On Shivakumar's recent comment on Sonia Gandhi "sacrificing" the PM post earlier, Suresh said Shivakumar made this statement several times earlier too. </p><p>"There is no faction in state Congress. Shivakumar earlier several times said that he is state unit president and all Congress belong to him."</p>