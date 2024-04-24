Facing elections keeping development of Dakshina Kannada in mind, says Congress's R Padmaraj Poojary

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada (DK) Congress candidate R Padmaraj Poojary said that he is facing the elections while keeping development of the district in mind.

"We have not done anything to spread hate. Fearing defeat, BJP has failed to take up development issue and is engaged in propaganda,” he charged while addressing media people on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence of winning the elections. The voters of the constituency are fed up with the BJP's 'divisive politics' and are craving for a change, he claimed.

He said, “There is lack of development in the constituency for the past 33 years. The BJP has been engaged in spreading hatred. They are only speaking about Hindutva and PM Modi and not about development."

He said that he has been receiving overwhelming affection from the people during his campaign.