Facing elections keeping development of Dakshina Kannada in mind, says Congress's R Padmaraj Poojary

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada (DK) Congress candidate R Padmaraj Poojary said that he is facing the elections while keeping development of the district in mind.
"We have not done anything to spread hate. Fearing defeat, BJP has failed to take up development issue and is engaged in propaganda,” he charged while addressing media people on Wednesday.
He expressed confidence of winning the elections. The voters of the constituency are fed up with the BJP's 'divisive politics' and are craving for a change, he claimed.
He said, “There is lack of development in the constituency for the past 33 years. The BJP has been engaged in spreading hatred. They are only speaking about Hindutva and PM Modi and not about development."
He said that he has been receiving overwhelming affection from the people during his campaign.
"The contributions of the BJP MP to the Dakshina Kannada district are zero. All big investments in the district were during the Congress MP's tenure," he said.
He also added that BJP has been dividing people sine 1991 onwards to win the elections. No steps were taken in the past 33 years to promote tourism despite the potential, he said.
Padmaraj said, "Owing to the tag of a ncommunally sensitive district, none are coming forward to invest. There is a need to bring back the past glory of communal harmony in the district, which requires support from the people."
Further, he said that the guaranteed schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka have given strength to people, which will help in his victory.
"Sanatana Hindu dharma teaches to respect other religions like one's own and we have been following the same as a devout Hindu," stressed Padmaraj.
He alleged that the BJP is using 'Sanatana Dharma' to create politics over murders. Padmaraj said that he had to add 'Poojary' to his name following a misinformation in a campaign that 'he does not belong to Billava community'.
(Published 24 April 2024, 15:48 IST)