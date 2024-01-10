Few takers for Covid vaccine from Karnataka govt’s 30,000 stock

Bengaluru: Though the Karnataka government procured close to 30,000 precautionary Covid vaccine doses following the spike in Covid cases and the emergence of the new variant of novel coronavirus, there has been poor turnout from the public to get the precautionary dose.
According to sources in the health department, the state received the vaccine doses on January 2 and over the last week, less than 100 people have received a precautionary dose, indicating that not many are interested in getting the vaccine.
Senior officials from the Health Department opined that there was a lack of fear among the people.
“Since the infection is not severe and there is no panic in general, people are not very keen on getting the precautionary dose,” a senior official said. A well-known virologist said that some of the citizens might be concerned about the safety of the vaccine.
“People are not sure which vaccine is safe and which is not. Hence, there might be some reluctance. Since the risk from the infection is said to be mild and the risk from the vaccine is not clear, many might have neglected it, However, for the elderly and immunocompromised patients, the risk is still higher and a safe precautionary dose will help,” the virologist said.
Experts urged the elderly and those with comorbidities to take a precautionary dose since it could provide an additional layer of protection.
“Healthy youngsters may not need the precautionary vaccine owing to their high natural immunity. However, that is not the case with the elderly and those with other health conditions since the infection-induced immunity or immunity obtained through the first two doses of vaccines weans off in six months. This is why the precautionary dose is important,” said Dr Jacob John, a well-known virologist.
Randeep D, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said that nine of the ten deaths that were audited recently were due to comorbidities and this shows how such patients could be vulnerable.
“Since patients with comorbidities have a lower immunity, they are vulnerable. Hence, it is important that they get the precautionary dose to improve their immunity levels,” he said.
Senior citizens and those with comorbidities can reach out to the district government hospital to get the precautionary dose.