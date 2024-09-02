FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila after woman alleges sexual assault

Mangaluru: A 47-year-old woman has accused BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila of allegedly sexually assaulting her and threatening her.

Based on a complaint, Puttur Women’s Police Station has filed an FIR against Puthila under Sections 354 (A) and 506 of the Indian Penal (IPC).

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Puthila had invited her to a hotel in Bengaluru in June 2023 and threatened to commit suicide and sexually assaulted her against her wish.