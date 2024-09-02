Home
FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila after woman alleges sexual assault

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Puthila had invited her to a hotel in Bengaluru in June 2023 and threatened to commit suicide and sexually assaulted her against her wish.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 05:03 IST

Mangaluru: A 47-year-old woman has accused BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila of allegedly sexually assaulting her and threatening her.

Based on a complaint, Puttur Women’s Police Station has filed an FIR against Puthila under Sections 354 (A) and 506 of the Indian Penal (IPC).

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Puthila had invited her to a hotel in Bengaluru in June 2023 and threatened to commit suicide and sexually assaulted her against her wish.

Further, she alleged that he blackmailed her using selfies, photographs, audio and video clippings. Dakshina Kannada (DK) Superintendent of Police (SP) Yathish N has said that the investigation is in progress.

It may be recalled that Puthila had contested unsuccessfully as a rebel candidate from Puttur assembly constituency and after the elections, he had joined the BJP back.

Published 02 September 2024, 05:03 IST
