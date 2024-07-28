Fire on MV Maersk Frankfurt poses no threat to coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has clarified that there is no risk to the marine life and coastal areas of Karnataka from the fire onboard MV Maersk Frankfurt, a Panamanian flag cargo carrier.
A fire was reported on board acargo vessel off Goa coast on July 19 with the Indian Coast Guard undertaking measures to control the fire and implement methods to prevent pollution.
ICG has repositioned ICG Ship Samudra Prahari, a specialised pollution control vessel, since the commencement of operation Sahayata to New Mangalore to take corrective measures in an unlikely case of pollution.
The specialised vessel is also equipped with Dynamic Positioning System which enables it to engage in fire fighting at very close distance from the cargo carrier.
The vessel is presently 50 nautical miles South West off New Mangalore and at a distance of more than 37 nautical miles from shore.
It is being maintained Off New Mangalore as the port is base of operations for both ICG and the salvors. The salvors are attempting to find a port of refuge for the vessel post completion of firefighting efforts.
Sea and weather conditions remained challenging and have exacted professional skills and dedication from the ICG team to control the fire and prevent an ecological disaster of unfathomable scale. ICG is standing guard and will endeavour to end the ongoing operation at an early date. With improvement in sea conditions expected soon, the efforts to eliminate the fire are expected to receive a major boost, said the Indian Coast Guard in a release.
ICG has also undertaken two coordination meetings with DG Shipping, state administration, stakeholders, ports, salvage agency, ship owners and management to review the progress and find an early end to the crisis.
The outlook remains positive and, the situation is under control. There is also no risk to the marine environment and coastal areas.
The vessel has both power and propulsion and is kept at a distance of more than 24 nautical miles (India’s Contiguous zone limit) at all times. ICG is maintaining physical presence at site with at least two offshore patrol vessels engaged in firefighting and operation coordination 24x7.
Published 28 July 2024, 09:32 IST