Fire on MV Maersk Frankfurt poses no threat to coastal Karnataka

The specialised vessel is also equipped with Dynamic Positioning System which enables it to engage in fire fighting at very close distance from the cargo carrier.

The vessel is presently 50 nautical miles South West off New Mangalore and at a distance of more than 37 nautical miles from shore.

It is being maintained Off New Mangalore as the port is base of operations for both ICG and the salvors. The salvors are attempting to find a port of refuge for the vessel post completion of firefighting efforts.

Sea and weather conditions remained challenging and have exacted professional skills and dedication from the ICG team to control the fire and prevent an ecological disaster of unfathomable scale. ICG is standing guard and will endeavour to end the ongoing operation at an early date. With improvement in sea conditions expected soon, the efforts to eliminate the fire are expected to receive a major boost, said the Indian Coast Guard in a release.