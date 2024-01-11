JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

First cruise ship of new year arrives at New Mangalore Port

Last Updated 11 January 2024, 10:26 IST

Mangaluru: The first cruise ship of the new year, ‘M S Riviera’ arrived at New Mangalore Port (NMP), the port authorities said.

This is the fourth cruise vessel docking at the port here during the current season. The Marshall Islands-flagged ship docked along berth No. 04, with 980 passengers and crew members on Wednesday.

The vessel arrived enroute from the ports of Dubai, Mumbai and Mormugao. The overall length of the ship is 239 metre with a carrying capacity of 66,172 Gross tonnage and a draft of 7.60 metre.

The cruise passengers were given a warm welcome to the melody of Mangalore’s brass brand and by Yakshagana artistes. The tourists were overjoyed to see the various cultural attractions made available for them in the cruise lounge, the release said.

(Published 11 January 2024, 10:26 IST)
